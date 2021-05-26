It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Revamp Your Bathroom With This $12 Six-Piece Quick-Dry Towel Set

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Salt Quick-Dry 6-Piece Towel Set | $12 | Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
Salt Quick-Dry 6-Piece Towel Set | $12 | Bed Bath & Beyond
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Salt Quick-Dry 6-Piece Towel Set | $12 | Bed Bath & Beyond

Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy, do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 66% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

Advertisement

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are a cotton mix and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in four different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Each is a single ply and features a twist yarn design making it very absorbent. They’re available in castlerock, iris, peach, or ivy green.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

G/O Media may get a commission
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.