Revamp Your Bathroom With This $12 Six-Piece Quick-Dry Towel Set

Salt Quick-Dry 6-Piece Towel Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Salt Quick-Dry 6-Piece Towel Set | $12 | Bed Bath & Beyond



Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy, do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 66% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are a cotton mix and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in four different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Each is a single ply and features a twist yarn design making it very absorbent. They’re available in castlerock, iris, peach, or ivy green.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.