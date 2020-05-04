It's all consuming.
Resuscitate Your Roomba With 44% off Replacement Batteries

Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey
iRobot Authentic Replacement Battery | $49 | Amazon Gold Box 

Dead Roomba got you down? While you could up and buy a whole new unit for $219 right now, you’re better off splitting the difference and replacing the battery in your ol’ clunker. For $49, you can snatch up an authentic lithium ion cell from iRobot on Amazon right now. Compatible with a wide range of models—from the 960 all the way down to the 614—you’ll have your Roomba up and running in no time at all.

That said, seeing as the popular Roomba 675 is marked down 27% at the moment, we’re not going to fault you for exchanging that weathered robovac if you deem it absolutely necessary. You can always weigh your options(,bookmark this page,) and come back later if the deal is still active. No promises.

