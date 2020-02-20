Restore Those Dusty Headlights With This Trusty Turtle Wax Kit

Turtle Wax Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Turtle Wax Headlight Restorer | $5 | Amazon



If your headlights are dull as a motherfucker, it might be time to put in some elbow grease with this Turtle Wax headlight kit. It’s only $5, and can be used on all lenses, including plexiglass and plastic surfaces. So if your lights are yellow or dull, invest five minutes per lens and watch them sparkle and shine. It even includes a cool lens sealing wipe to prevent those headlights from FUTURE discoloration, which is basically just past you doing yourself a solid. That’s something everyone can get behind. Anyway, pick up one of these bad boys before they’re gone!



