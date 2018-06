Graphic: Erica Offutt

Snag some more Yankee candles for just $10 per large jar from this sale. They’re discounting more than 50 candles with some of the classics, like Lavender and French Vanilla, plus a bunch of summer scents I haven’t heard of before, like Summer Storm, Riviera Escape, and Turquoise Sky.

Orders over $60 will ship for free, which is kind of a steep threshold, but these candles normally cost around $20 each, so you should take advantage and stock up.