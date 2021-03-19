It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Restock Your Xbox Collection With This Digital Game Sale At Newegg

Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: Square Enix
Newegg loves running all kinds of game sales, don’t they? The retailer has been running sale after sale recently. Usually those are for PC games, but today, they’ve got a sale on Xbox digital codes for you. There are plenty of games to check out here if you’re looking to restock your gaming library. Marvel’s Avengers is $27 just in time for the upcoming Black Panther DLC. You can also grab Life is Strange 2 for $14 just in time for this week’s Life is Strange: True Colors announcement. Of course, you could also just go with an old standby: Grand Theft Auto V is $15. With all of these games (and more) you’ll receive a digital code to download the game onto your Xbox, so get ready to redeem some codes.

