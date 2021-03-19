Restock Your Xbox Collection With This Digital Game Sale At Newegg

Xbox Digital Game Sale Screenshot : Square Enix

Xb ox Digital Game Sale | Newegg

Newegg loves running all kinds of game sales, don’t they? The retailer has been running sale after sale recently. Usually those are for PC games, but today, they’ve got a sale on Xbox digital codes for you. There are plenty of games to check out here if you’re looking to restock your gaming library. Marvel’s Avengers is $27 just in time for the upcoming Black Panther DLC. You can also grab Life is Strange 2 for $14 just in time for this week’s Life is Strange: True Colors announcement. Of course , you could also just go with an old standby: Grand Theft Auto V is $15. With all of these games (and more) you’ll receive a digital code to download the game onto your Xbox, so get ready to redeem some codes.