It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Restock Your Nintendo Switch Library With Some $40 Games

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Save
Alerts
$40 Switch Games | Amazon
$40 Switch Games | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

$40 Switch Games | Amazon

It’s going to be a slow year for the Nintendo Switch. While New Pokemon Snap and Mario Golf: Super Rush will occupy us over the next two months, the future is currently a little empty from there. That is, unless you’re really itching to replay Skyward Sword or Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. With that in mind, it’s a good time to stock up on some first-party games you may have missed. Amazon has a few games on sale today, including hits like Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a good choice too if you’ve got all the obvious ones already.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Eternal Stress Relief Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat
Eternal Stress Relief Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat