Restock Your Nintendo Switch Library With Some $40 Games

It’s going to be a slow year for the Nintendo Switch. While New Pokemon Snap and Mario Golf: Super Rush will occupy us over the next two months, the future is currently a little empty from there. That is, unless you’re really itching to replay Skyward Sword or Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. With that in mind, it’s a good time to stock up on some first-party g ames you may have missed. Amazon has a few games on sale today, including hits like Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a good choice too if you’ve got all the obvious ones already.