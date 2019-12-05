Restock Your Kitchen With a 20-Piece Gotham Steel Cookware Set For $140

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Gotham Steel 20-Piece Cookware Set | $140 | Amazon
Christmas is right around the corner and the season is shopping is upon us. Give yourself (or a loved one, I guess) the gift of new cookware this season. Right now, you can snag a Gotham Steel 20-Piece Cookware Set for $140 on Amazon. The collection includes frying pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware, and more. Gotham Steel cookware features Ti-Cerama coating to ensure the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, with no need for oil or butter.
Just remember, this is a Gold Box item, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.
