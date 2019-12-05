It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Restock Your Kitchen With a 20-Piece Gotham Steel Cookware Set For $140

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
393
Save
Gotham Steel 20-Piece Cookware Set | $140 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Gotham Steel 20-Piece Cookware Set | $140 | Amazon

Christmas is right around the corner and the season is shopping is upon us. Give yourself (or a loved one, I guess) the gift of new cookware this season. Right now, you can snag a Gotham Steel 20-Piece Cookware Set for $140 on Amazon. The collection includes frying pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware, and more. Gotham Steel cookware features Ti-Cerama coating to ensure the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, with no need for oil or butter.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is a Gold Box item, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

ButcherBox's Free Bacon For Life Promotion Ends Tonight

Take Your Leftovers to Work In This $10 Insulated Lunch Box

The Baby Yoda Funko Pop! Is Already Discounted On Amazon

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts