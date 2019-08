Photo: Kendra Scott

20% Off Sitewide | Kendra Scott

If you’ve been looking for a new necklace, bracelet or a pair of statement earrings, now is the perfect time to shop. Thanks to Labor Day, Kendra Scott is offering 20% off everything sitewide. You can shop their Best Sellers, New Arrivals, and even the Sale section of the website is an additional 20% off.