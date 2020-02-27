Restock Your Coffee Coffers With Amazon's Lavazza Sale

25% off Lavazza Ground & Beans Coffee Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Suze Orman once hilariously (?) said, “If you waste money on coffee, it’s like ‘peeing $1 million down the drain.’” And while it’s a little tone deaf, it’s sound advice. Making your own coffee is one of the easiest ways to save cash every single day. Right now, Amazon is offering a 25% off coupon on select Lavazza coffee beans and grounds.

Just make sure to clip the coupon to get the discount at checkout. There are twelve options to choose from. So it’s likely you’ll find something you like.