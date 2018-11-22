Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here’s a deal you can get comfortable with: sofa-in-a-box purveyors at Burrow at offering up to $500 in savings on their easy-to-assemble seats, pillows, and throws with promo code HOLIDAY18 — the more you spend, the more you save (as these things usually go). All orders up to $999 get 10% off, and you can take $150 off orders $1000+, $250 off orders $1250+, $350 off orders $1500+, $500 off orders $2000+. If you need to sit down for a minute and take that in, we get it. Just don’t take too long; this offer is only valid through December 2.