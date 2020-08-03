Rest Easy With Two New Memory Foam Pillows for $29

Two Memory Foam Pillows | $29 | SideDeal



There’s a number of reasons why someone might not be getting the best sleep they can. The easiest culprit to point the finger at and the easiest one to fix is pillows. A good pillow can be the actual foundation of how to build a proper and quality night of snoozing. SideDeal has two memory foam pillow s in classic or contour for just $29.

These pillows are constructed from rayon and are made with iCool technology if you tend to run a little hot in slumber. Both pillow options have memory foam that provides comfort all night long. The classic is recommended for all types of sleepers, whereas the contour is more for side and back sleepers. Memory foam pillows also provide excellent support for not just your head but your neck and shoulders too. The foam is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic and the knit covers zip off so they’re easy to toss in the wash. These pillows are exclusively priced and the deal ends at midnight unless they sell out first.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.