Image: Amazon

If it’s time to refresh your sheet collection, pick up a discounted set from this one-day Amazon sale. They have every possible size and nine color options to pick from, all 25% off.

They’re made of 100% Egyptian cotton, which means they’ll be more breathable and softer than less expensive sheet sets, and they’ll fit mattresses up to 22" deep. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t sleep on it!