Image: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Wake up! There’s a deal that will help you get a better night’s sleep. Right now, you can take 30% off an extra thick bamboo mattress pad with promo code KDEALSMPAD, bringing the price down to $77 for a twin size and up to $98 for a California king. Just don’t snooze on this deal; it won’t last long, and as they say, early bird gets the worm.