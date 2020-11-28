Rest Easy on a Fresh Sheet Set for as Low as $6

Sanders Microfiber 3-Piece Twin Size Sheet Set | $6 | Macy’s
Sanders Microfiber 4-Piece Full Size Sheet Set | $16 | Macy’s
Sanders Microfiber 4-Piece Queen Size Sheet Set | $16 | Macy’s
A comfy night’s sleep can be had on a fresh set of sheets for as low as $6 today with this incredible Blyber Weekend (our new name for the weird period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday) deal.
You can get a microfiber sheet set which includes a top sheet, fitted sheet, and a standard size pillowcase for only $6 for a twin bed from Macy’s . This deal is available for the white, navy, and light blue color options.
You have more color options and an extra pillowcase with the queen and full-sized options for these sheet sets, still a fantastic deal at only $16.
Orders of $25 or more at Macy’s ship for free right now, so don’t sleep on this deal— er, you know what I mean.