Holiday 2020

Rest Easy on a Fresh Sheet Set for as Low as $6

Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Sanders Microfiber 3-Piece Twin Size Sheet Set | $6 | Macy’s

Sanders Microfiber 4-Piece Full Size Sheet Set | $16 | Macy’s

Sanders Microfiber 4-Piece Queen Size Sheet Set | $16 | Macy’s

A comfy night’s sleep can be had on a fresh set of sheets for as low as $6 today with this incredible Blyber Weekend (our new name for the weird period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday) deal.

You can get a microfiber sheet set which includes a top sheet, fitted sheet, and a standard size pillowcase for only $6 for a twin bed from Macy’s . This deal is available for the white, navy, and light blue color options.

You have more color options and an extra pillowcase with the queen and full-sized options for these sheet sets, still a fantastic deal at only $16.

Orders of $25 or more at Macy’s ship for free right now, so don’t sleep on this deal— er, you know what I mean.

