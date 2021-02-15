Rest Easy on a Brand Spanking New Luxury Home Sheet Set for Just $20— Any Size, Any Color

Luxury Home Rayon from Bamboo-Blend Sheet Set Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Luxury H ome Rayon from Bamboo-Blend Sheet Set | $20 | MorningSave

We’ve got a fabulous deal for bringing some more comfort to your bedroom right now. Unfortunately , our Lelo’s Valentine’s Day sale is finished, but you can still find some comfort in a soft new set of sheets, right?

Get yourself a Luxury Home s heet s et for only $20 at MorningSave right now. These sheets are $20 regardless of whether you want them in full, queen, king, or the California king size. They come in lots of colors too: Pick from Chocolate, Cream, Gray, Khaki, Sage, White, Lilac, Gold, Navy, or Sky Blue.

The set includes a fitted and top sheet as well as two pillowcases. This deal is only good for today, so don’t miss out!

Advertisement

With a MorningSave monthly membership for $5 , you can get unlimited shipping there as well as at Meh and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8.