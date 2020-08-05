It's all consuming.
Resident Evil 3 is $43 on PS4 and Xbox One, so Get Your Scare On

Elizabeth Henges
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Resident Evil 3 | $43 | Amazon
Screenshot: Capcom
I suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3. Amazon has copies down to $43 on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Seriously, get the diapers, too.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in April 2020 and updated with new information on 8/5/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

