Resident Evil 3 is $43 on PS4 and Xbox One, so Get Your Scare On

Resident Evil 3 | $43 | Amazon
I suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3. Amazon has copies down to $43 on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Seriously, get the diapers, too.
This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in April 2020 and updated with new information on 8/5/2020.
