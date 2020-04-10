Resident Evil 3, Borderlands 3, MHW: Iceborne, and More: GMG's Spring Sale Is Just Getting Started

GMG Spring Sale Image : Capcom

GMG Spring Sale | Green Man Gaming

Itching for the next big game? It may have already come out, albeit just recently. Green Man Gaming’s annual spring sale, which lasts through April 23, features a wide array of new releases both triple-A and indie. Resident Evil 3, for instance, hit the virtual shelf last week and is already down to $46. Need a co-op shooter to pass the time with a friend or significant other? Get Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for a mere $44.



Other highlights include Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for $26, Just Cause 3: XXL Edition for $4, and one of my personal favorites, Assassin’s Creed Creed: Odyssey (Gold Edition) for $28. A good chunk of these games are jam-packed with DLC—or, in the case of MHW: Iceborne, ARE DLC—yielding countless hours of playtime. Here are some of the highlights. For the whole gamut of offerings, peruse this here landing page.