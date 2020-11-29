It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Reset Your Fit, Tech, and Gear for up to 60% off in Huckberry's Cyber Monday Sale

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber Weekend
Cyber Monday Sale | Huckberry
Image: Huckberry
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
When it comes to men’s apparel, there is no retailer more coveted by our readers than Huckberry, and it’s not hard to see why. It sells everything from wool sweaters to weatherproof boots to polarized sunglasses, some of which are available exclusively to the brand. But Huckberry doesn’t just sell apparel, it sells home goods, accessories, and even some tech products, ALL of which are discounted in its Cyber Monday sale.

Need a new pair of earbuds, resistant to water and sweat while you’re working or exploring outside? Jaybird’s Earthproof wireless headphones are marked down $81. Clean house and spark joy with a Yamazaki shoe rack tower reduced 25%. And when all’s said and done, pour a glass of something strong with a 4-pack of Whiskey Peaks American Mountains whiskey glasses for $52. Back in the clothing department, some of your favorites are back, too, including boots from Astorflex and Rhodes Footwear, Seavee’s slip-ons, Malouf’s Zoned Dough pillows, and more.

Don’t miss out on Huckberry’s biggest sale—and lowest prices—of the year.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

