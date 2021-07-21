It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

Reserve Samsung's Next New Smartphone Ahead of the Unpacked Event to Get 12 Months of Samsung Care+ and a $100 Trade-In Credit

Samsung will be announcing new products August 11th, 2021

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
12 Months of Samsung Care+ &amp; $100 Trade-In Credit | Unpacked Event Reservation | Samsung
12 Months of Samsung Care+ & $100 Trade-In Credit | Unpacked Event Reservation | Samsung
Graphic: Samsung
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

12 Months of Samsung Care+ & $100 Trade-In Credit | Unpacked Event Reservation | Samsung

Advertisement

Samsung’s Unpacked Event goes live August 11th, 2021 where they will be announcing the next products they are launching. Nothing specifically has been officially called out by Samsung, but leaks have circulated as to what foldables we can expect to see. Folks are encouraged to reserve their unit in advance with 12 months free of Samsung Care+ as well as a $100 credit toward your new device when you trade in your old one. This deal will only be available through August 10th, the day before the event. So if you have a even a passing interest in what might be announced, it’s worth reserving yours now.

12 Months of Samsung Care+ & $100 trade-in credit | Unpacked Event Reservation | Samsung