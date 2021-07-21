Reserve Samsung's Next New Smartphone Ahead of the Unpacked Event to Get 12 Months of Samsung Care+ and a $100 Trade-In Credit

12 Months of Samsung Care+ & $100 Trade-In Credit | Unpacked Event Reservation | Samsung
Samsung’s Unpacked Event goes live August 11th, 2021 where they will be announcing the next products they are launching. Nothing specifically has been officially called out by Samsung, but leaks have circulated as to what foldables we can expect to see. Folks are encouraged to reserve their unit in advance with 12 months free of Samsung Care+ as well as a $100 credit toward your new device when you trade in your old one. This deal will only be available through August 10th, the day before the event. So if you have a even a passing interest in what might be announced, it’s worth reserving yours now.
