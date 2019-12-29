It's all consuming.
Repurpose An NVMe SSD As an External Drive For Just $35

Tercius
Sabrent Tool-Free Enclosure for NVMe PCIe M Key M.2 SSD | $35 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page
If you or someone you know recently upgraded to a larger m.2 SSD (like I have,) you’ll be glad to know that it, like other drives, can be repurposed to be super fast external storage. This Sabrent Tool-Free Enclosure makes the job easy, and let’s you accomplish the task tool-free. Better still, it uses USB-C which means it’s basically future-proof.

Just clip the coupon on the page to drop this particular unit down to just $35.

