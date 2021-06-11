Replay Three Great Assassin's Creed Games For $12

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Trilogy | $12 | Microsoft

$12 for three remastered Assassin’s Creed games is a much better use of your money than going to the Assassin’s Creed movie. That’s an all-time low, so I suggest going on a fetch quest to Microsoft to buy it.

This story was originally published by Shep McAllister on 01/09/2017 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 06/11/2021.