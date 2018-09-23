Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If you need to pass the time until Red Dead Redemption 2 comes out, or you just want to refresh your memory of John Marston’s story before diving into the prequel, the GOTY edition of Red Dead Redemption is just $15 from Amazon.

It’ll run on your Xbox One via backwards compatibility, and in fact, it runs better there than it did on Xbox 360, though the horse testicles don’t respond to temperature in this one; it was beyond the engineering limits of the time.

