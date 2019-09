Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far (PS4) | $26 | Amazon

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far, which includes HD versions of every previous title, is down to a low $26. Complete the set with a $25 copy of Kingdom Hearts III and you can own all of the titles for less than the cost of a regularly priced game. Pretty sweet no?