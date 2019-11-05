It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Replace Your Underwear With Hanes ComfortSoft For Under $3 Per Pair

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
736
1
Save
10-Pack Hanes ComfortSoft Boxer Briefs | $27 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJBXR
Graphic: Shep McAllister

10-Pack Hanes ComfortSoft Boxer Briefs | $27 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJBXR

If your underwear drawer is largely populated with the threadbare boxers you bought back in high school, today’s a great chance to refresh your entire collection. Use promo code KJBXR to get 10 pairs of Hanes ComfortSoft boxer briefs for $27. You can put the calculator down: that’s less than $3 per pair.

Advertisement

Hanes ComfortSoft boxer briefs aren’t made from merino wool or highly technical materials like some more expensive underwear, but they’re great everyday boxer briefs, and one of our readers’ favorite brands.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Throw Away Less Produce With This Discounted Container
Have a Magical Christmas With This $24 Harry Potter Pop-Up Advent Calendar
Get An Extra 20% Off Monoprice Accessories Through eBay This Week

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts