Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Pencil cups are great and all, but how many writing utensils do you really keep out on your desk? Instead, get this Yamazaki Desk Bar while it’s on sale for $26-$27 (depending on the color). It features a tray for jewelry and such, a shelf for hanging a watch (or displaying a Funko), and holes to prop up taller items like pens and pencils.