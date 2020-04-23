It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Replace Your Old, Tattered Cables With 10% off Nomad’s Kevlar Cables

10% Off Nomad Kevlar Cables | Nomad

Sure, you get a new Lightning cable every time you get a new iPhone, but they aren’t very durable and they’re too short to give you much room to move around when your phone’s plugged in. You could just keep replacing them with new cables every time one breaks, but that gets pricey, and buying a more durable cable can save you the hassle. Right now, you can get any of Nomad’s Kevlar cables for 10% off through May 1.

There’s plenty of options to choose from, with Lightning cables that plug into USB-C or USB-A ports, as well as universal and USB-C cables, all of which come in 1.5m and 3m configurations, so your gadgets will never have to stray too far from a little juice.

