Replace Your Old Running Shoes with Popular Adidas Styles at 40% Off

Any veteran runner knows that quality running shoes are important for health as well as performance. They also wear down often, needing to be replaced annually (or more often depending! ), and the costs can add up fast. So when sales like 40% some of the most popular Adidas brands happen, it’s a perfect time to grab a new pair of running shoes without breaking the ban k.

So, while $13 0 for the NMD_R1 shoes might seem a little steep, using code ADIFAVS at checkout will shave a hardy 40% off the price, bringing it down to a more palatable $78. This code does have some exclusions, however—I found that some color styles aren’t a part of this sale, even if they’re on the Adidas Favorites sale page . Just make sure the code applies because pulling out your wallet!