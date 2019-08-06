Photo: Shep McAllister

RAVPower, perhaps more than any other company, has been pushing the envelope on small, powerful USB-C chargers powered by next generation GaN components, rather than silicon.



Their latest and greatest is a 61W wall charger that’s only a fraction of the size of Apple’s 61W 13" MacBook Pro charger, and cheaper too. We’ve tried it over on The Inventory, and it really does charge things as quickly as Apple’s charger. Get it for $40 today with promo code KINJAPQC, and enjoy that extra space in your bag.