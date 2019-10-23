Replace Your Inferior TV Stand With This Universal Version With Cord Routing

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

The stand that came with your TV is probably ugly, maybe doesn’t fit very well on your TV stand, and almost definitely doesn’t include cord routing. But it’s not the only TV stand you can use!



This attractive and low profile stand plugs into the VESA mounting holes on basically any TV up to 55", and includes a built-in cord routing system so you don’t have to see any wires. Bliss.

It normally costs $18, it’s currently marked down to $16, and a 5% clippable coupon drops it to $15. And yes, it even includes all the screws and washers you’ll need.