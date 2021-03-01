It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Replace Your Drifting Joy-Cons With a Nice New Pair for $69

Giovanni Colantonio
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons | $69 | Walmart
Image: Walmart
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons | $69 | Walmart

I have a very bad case of joy-con drift. I’m on my second set of Switch controllers in almost four years and the situation is dire. I can’t play Mario Tennis Aces without Birdo springing off the court in a panic. I’ve been waiting for a chance to replace them for a discount (might as well get some new colors while I’m at it), and the time has finally come. Walmart has joy-con pairs down to $69, which is nice. I’d frankly much rather these controllers not drift in the first place, but considering that Sony’s DualSense is suffering the same fate, it seems like that’s just our new future. We will all be trained to drift a little to the left in our daily lives. You hate to see it.

