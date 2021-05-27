It's all consuming.
Replace Your Couch With This Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road (Pre-Order) | $120 | Entertainment Earth
Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road (Pre-Order) | $120 | Entertainment Earth

It’s time to start prioritizing what you need in your apartment. First thing’s first, you need this Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road. This puppy has 8ft of track though. Do you really need that couch still? Just sit on the floor and race your friends Mario and King Boo down this beautiful multicolored raceway. The track is also fully customizable with curved and straight pieces so you can fit it precisely to the spot your couch used to be.

