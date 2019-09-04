Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

AUKEY Power Strip Surge Protector with 8 Outlets and 2 USB Charging Ports | $24 | Amazon | Promo code 4JKEH4A8

You should probably replace your surge protector. Seriously; they don’t last forever.



This one from Aukey is only $24 right now with promo code 4JKEH4A8, and includes eight AC outlets (two of which are spaced further away from the others to allow for oversized plugs), plus a couple of USB charging ports for good measure.