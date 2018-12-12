Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon had the bright idea of making its own AmazonBasics LED light bulbs, and you can get six of them for just $11 right now. A lot of utility companies will also give you a rebate for buying LEDs, so they could end up being cheaper if you send in your receipt, or even free.

They’re not smart, they don’t dim, and they definitely don’t change colors. But they do put out as much light as a 60W incandescent with only 10.5W of energy, so they will pay for themselves.