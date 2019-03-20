Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Replacing your power receptacles with USB-equipped models is the ultimate, uh, power move, and if you’re going to make a semi-permanent change to your home like that, it may as well be future-proof.



This receptacle from TopGreener replaces one of your AC outlets with an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port (capable of charging an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes), and a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port (which is required to power 7.5W iPhone Qi chargers). You could get the same connections with any number of USB wall plugs, but there’s just something special about them being flush with your wall.

Use code 20TGAPR19 at checkout to get the receptacle for $27.