Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sometimes, wrapping yourself in a cocoon of blankets is simply not enough. In those moments, reach for this cozy, reversible Reepow Hoodie Blanket — literally, a blanket you can wear — now just $30 with promo code 45LB2M3M.

This oversized sweatshirt-blanket is one-size-fits-all and long enough to cover a good portion of your lets. One side features super soft sherpa material, while the other features flannel in either navy or red, but both sides have a handy front pocket in which to store your phone, or just your hands. It will definitely replace all your regular, non-hooded and/or sleeveless throw blankets and hey, maybe even your clothes, too — no judgement.