Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Switch) | $20 | Best Buy

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (PS4/PS5 ) | $20 | Best Buy

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (XBO/XBX ) | $20 | Best Buy

Advertisement

Last year, Nickelodeon released this Mario Kart-esque kart racer starring a cast of character from Nickelodeon shows spanning decades—Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix. Later this year, we’re getting a competitive platform fighter starring many of those same characters and more in a genre of game I’m gonna refer to as “smashbros-like.” Who knows if this is only the beginning. Before we know it, we’ll have a Nickelodeon Golf and Nickelodeon Tennis. Then we’ll start getting Super Spongebob Odyssey, The Legend of Helga: Breath of the Football Head, and Rocko’s Modern Crossing: New Heffer-izons. Nickelodeon is gunning for Nintendo, and it all sta rts here with Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix for $20.