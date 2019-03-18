Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Chances are, your cooking utensils are a hodgepodge of hand-me-down measuring cups, spatulas you bought in college, and whisks with inexplicable rust spots. Enough! Just replace them all at once with a well made, nice looking, uniform set from KitchenAid. Just $28 gets you 16 essential kitchen tools, and while it doesn’t have everything you need (no ladles or serving spoons? Come on), it has most things.

