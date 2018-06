Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you think you’re handy enough to repair your own watch, grab this $14 repair tool kit from Amazon. It includes tweezers, pins, and all the little tiny screw drivers to adjust the band, change the batteries, and open up the back.

$14 is a couple less than usual, and within a $1 of Amazon’s lowest price, so pick it up if you have the time (hah).