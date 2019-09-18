Rep Your Team With a Massive Fanatics Merch Sale

It's all consuming.
Fanatics Sale | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re on the cusp of the most jam-packed sports period of the year. Pretty soon, all four major U.S. sports leagues will be active at the same time, and no matter who you’re supporting, you can save on some new gear today from Fanatics’ Walmart storefront.

Yes, Fanatics has a Walmart storefront.

It’s not as easy to navigate as Fanatics’ own site, but you can still sort by league and team using the sidebar tools, and thousands of products are on sale right now, ranging from bedding to hats to jerseys, and plenty of stuff in between. Everything’s priced as marked, so there are no promo codes to deal with either.

