Reorganize Your Kitchen Storage With These 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves

Ana Suarez
Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves | $46 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Have you ever walked into a kitchen that is a decent size but is seriously lacking in cabinet and counter space? Who even designs apartments these days. If your kitchen (or other rooms in your home) are in desperate need of storage reorganization, we’ve got the solution for you. Get these Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves for only $46 on Amazon. Each shelf can hold up to 350 pounds when the weight is evenly distributed.

