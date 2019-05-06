Photo: Amazon

If you have virtually no counter space in your kitchen, organizing utensils and appliances can be a nightmare. There is only so much you can shove in the drawers before they overflow. If you’re looking for additional ways to organize and create space in a tiny area, a wall rack might just do the trick.

The YAMAZAKI Magnetic Kitchen Organization Rack will solve all of your tiny kitchen problems. It has six hooks you can use to hang spatulas, big spoons, and other cooking supplies. You can also store a dish rag or paper towels right on this. There’s even a small spice rack built on top, so you can easily access your most beloved spices.