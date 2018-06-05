Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $7 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four bits that fit into most drills, and grips onto screws making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter MWIA5Z4J at checkout.

