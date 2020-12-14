Remember the PlayStation 4's Back Button Attachment? Well, It's $20 Now

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Back Button Image : Amazon

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Back Button | $20 | Amazon



Remember the PlayStation 4's back button attachment? It seems like only yesterday that Sony released the DualSh ock 4 add-on, which adds two remappable buttons to the controller. And that’s because, well, it kind of was. Sony released the attachment earlier this year before revealing anything about the DualSense controller. Tha t led people to speculate that the PlayStation 5 controller would have back buttons built in. It turned out, nope! This is now just the kind of tech oddity that we’ll look back on in a decade and say “wow, I don’t remember that at all.” If you’re curious about trying it out, or simply just owning a piece of weird gaming history, Amazon currently has it for $20. That’s the kind of price that’s perfect for the curious gamer.