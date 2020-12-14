It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Remember the PlayStation 4's Back Button Attachment? Well, It's $20 Now

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
607
Save
PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Back Button | $20 | Amazon
PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Back Button | $20 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Back Button | $20 | Amazon

Remember the PlayStation 4's back button attachment? It seems like only yesterday that Sony released the DualShock 4 add-on, which adds two remappable buttons to the controller. And that’s because, well, it kind of was. Sony released the attachment earlier this year before revealing anything about the DualSense controller. That led people to speculate that the PlayStation 5 controller would have back buttons built in. It turned out, nope! This is now just the kind of tech oddity that we’ll look back on in a decade and say “wow, I don’t remember that at all.” If you’re curious about trying it out, or simply just owning a piece of weird gaming history, Amazon currently has it for $20. That’s the kind of price that’s perfect for the curious gamer.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter