Remember the Legacy of Satoru Iwata With Ask Iwata for $15

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $15. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.