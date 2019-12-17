It's all consuming.
Remember That Dumb, Stick-On Shelf? It's Just $19 Right Now [Exclusive]

Elevation Shelf | $19 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJASHELF

Shep called this $19 shelf from Elevation Lab dumb. It is. But the good kind of dumb, like eating cheese despite being lactose sensitive, or telling your ex how you still value her friendship...

Um.

You know what’s not dumb? Using the promo code KINJASHELF to bring it down to just $19. In his review, Shep said:

In hindsight, the Elevation Shelf is about as simple and obvious as a product can be. And yet, there are surprisingly few low profile under-desk storage options out there, and those that do exist require drilling into your desk, which may be frowned upon your office. In fact, I’d say 99% of desk organization products are things that go on top of your desk, but for small items like your wallet and keys, utilizing the oft-wasted area under your desk is a much better use of space.

Get yours, or else we’ll know who the real dummy is. (It’s me, it’s always me.)

