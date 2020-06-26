It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Remember All Your Passwords With a Year of Dashlane Premium, Now 50% off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Save 50% on Dashlane Premium | $30 | Dashlane | Use code SUMMER50
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If you don’t already have a password manager, it’s time to consider one. Dashlane Premium is 50% off when you use code SUMMER50 at checkout, bringing your first-year total to $30.

With Dashlane, you can generate strong, unique passwords for any app, website, and service you have, and with autofill, you only need to remember one master password to sign into everything. A password manager like this makes your digital life far more secure than the one password you’ve used since high school and its smattering of variations.

There is a free version of Dashlane that lets you store up to 50 passwords for use on one device, but premium gives you unlimited storage and devices with sync, dark web monitoring, and VPN.

You can check out all of Dashlane’s plans right here to see the differences, but note that this deal only applies to the Individual Premium plan.

Quentyn Kennemer

