If you ever go to Starbucks, and you have a Chase credit card, here’s a no-brainer deal for you this evening. If you load $60 onto your Starbucks app (in three $20 installments), you can get 475 stars, nearly enough for four free drinks or food items of your choice.



Here’s what you have to do.

Sign up for Chase Pay, if you haven’t already. Set your default card as one that will earn you extra points for dining, or better yet, the Chase Freedom (more on that later). Link your Chase Pay account to your Starbucks app. Load $20 onto your Starbucks account using Chase Pay three separate times. You’ll earn 125 stars the first time, 150 the second, and 200 on the third. I waited for my stars to post each time to be safe (it took about 15 minutes each time), but it will probably work if you do all three in quick succession.

That’s it! Make it a venti, add all of the extra shots your bloodstream can handle; your drinks are free no matter what $12 abomination you create. Just remember to tip your barista.

Extra Credit: Chase Pay is one of the Chase Freedom’s 5x bonus categories this quarter, so if you have that card, be sure to set it as your default to get a cool 300 points out of this promotion.