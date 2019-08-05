Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

PDP USB GameCube Style Fight Pad For Nintendo Switch (Various Colors) | $19-$20 | Amazon

<Whispers> It’s okay to play Super Smash Bros. with any controller you want.



But that said, I understand the appeal of the old GameCube controller design, and you can snag an extra from PDP for just $19-$20 today, in several different Nintendo character-themed designs.

Advertisement

These controllers are wired (via USB, not Nintendo’s proprietary connector), but they come with swappable C-sticks, so you can remove the classic yellow nub, and replace it with a stick that’s the same size as the left stick for easier smash moves.