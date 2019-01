Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You don’t have to be a nerf-herding scoundrel to appreciate this deal on a 1414-piece LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set.

It’s down to $115 today on Amazon, which is about $50 off regular pricing.