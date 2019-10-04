It's all consuming.
Relive The Battle of Crait for the Best Price Ever, Salt Not Included

LEGO Star Wars The Last Jedi Defense of Crait | $50 | Amazon
The battle of Crait was one of the most visually striking scenes in Star Wars history, and while the matching LEGO set doesn’t feature any red salt plumes or anime-inspired fighting moves, it’s still a really cool kit, and at $50, it’s cheaper than ever.

That gets you a Ski Speeder, a command tower, and a rotating cannon, along with Poe Dameron, Admiral Ematt, a Resistance Trooper and two First Order Snowtroopers mini-figs. Just be sure to grab the deal before it turns into a force ghost.

